Feb 23, 2025, 11:34 AM

Expediency council member:

Martyrs Nasrallah, Safieddin were great mujahideen of Islam

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – A member of the Expediency Discernment Council has said that martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah were the great mujahedeen of Islam.

In a post on his X account  on the occasion of the funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah resistance leaders Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin, Mohsen Rezaei wrote, “Martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin were the supporters of the oppressed, helper of the deprived, true leader of the Arabs, and the great mujahid of Islam.”

All alleys, streets, thoroughfares, neighborhoods, and cities of Lebanon, ranging from Beirut and suburbs to the villages of southern Lebanon, to the children and mothers of Gaza, testify that what you (martyred leaders of the resistance movement) fought and died for nothing other than humanity, honor, homeland, the religion of God, and defending the oppressed people.

Courage, perseverance, self-confidence, and unparalleled leadership of the martyred resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyid Hashem Safieddin will go down in the history of the Arabs, Islam, and Shia, Mohsen Rezaei added.

