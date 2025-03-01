Israel uses US support to violate truce agreements

"The Zionist regime uses the support of the United States to violate the agreements," al-Houthi said.

According to the al-Maseera news network, al-Houthi said that the enemy's failure to withdraw from the Rafah axis is a clear violation of past agreements between Egypt and the Zionist enemy.

"The failure of the occupiers to withdraw from the Rafah axis is a dangerous threat to the Palestinian nation and the Egyptian government and army," he added.

The leader of the Ansarullah movement emphasized that the "enemy" has not fulfilled most of its obligations, especially as regards the humanitarian issue, and it is also avoiding fulfilling its other obligations, including withdrawing from the Rafah axis.

Al-Houthi said that Israel has not completely retreated from southern Lebanon, and this is an occupation a threat to the Lebanese nation, and a violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon.

He said that the Zionist regime is advancing in the three southern provinces of Syria and is occupying more parts every day.

"The Zionist enemy and the United States are trying to establish the permissibility of violating the rights of the Islamic Ummah and they expect that no one will respond to their aggression and confront it," he concluded.

