Mar 4, 2025, 7:26 PM

Marco Rubio says US designates Ansarullah as terrorist group

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says said that the Trump administration has labelled the Yemen’s Ansarullah movement as a terrorist group.

In a hostile move, Rubio on Tuesday announced that US President Trump’s administration has put Ansarullah of Yemen in the list of the terrorist group again. 

This item is being updated...

