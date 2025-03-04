Marco Rubio says US designates Ansarullah as terrorist group

In a hostile move, Rubio on Tuesday announced that US President Trump’s administration has put Ansarullah of Yemen in the list of the terrorist group again.
This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says said that the Trump administration has labelled the Yemen’s Ansarullah movement as a terrorist group.
In a hostile move, Rubio on Tuesday announced that US President Trump’s administration has put Ansarullah of Yemen in the list of the terrorist group again.
This item is being updated...
Your Comment