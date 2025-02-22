  1. Politics
Delegations arrive in Beirut for Nasrallah's funeral

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Delegations from different states have arrived in Beirut to attend the funeral ceremony of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

According to Arab sources, official delegations from Yemen, Iraq, Tunisia, Mauritania, Turkey, and Iran have landed in Beirut over the past few hours to attend the funeral procession of martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Beirut is witnessing an unprecedented international gathering, as world figures, resistance leaders, and supporters honor the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrade.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

