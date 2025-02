Esteghlal’s caretaker coach, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, resigned from his post last week, and the club were unable to finalize an agreement with Italian coach Walter Mazzarri, Theran Times reported.

Earlier, Pitso Mosimane parted ways with the Iranian side in January due to unpaid wages.

Karimi, who previously managed Esteghlal during the 2007/08 Iran League season, returns to the helm for this crucial match.

MNA