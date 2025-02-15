Iran, Oman to ramp up coop. in maritime security field

The fifth two-day meeting of the commanders of the coast guards of Iran and Oman on maritime security opened in Muscat on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iran’s deputy Border Police Commander Mohammad Sahebdel and Colonel Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Jabri, Commander of Oman’s Coast Guard Police.

The Iranian and Omani commanders stressed the importance of increasing cooperation in fighting drug trafficking and rescue and relief operation, protecting maritime borders and sharing intelligence, Press TV reported.

The joint meeting of the Iranian and Omani coast guards is held annually in a regular manner in one of the two capitals.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian delegation visited some facilities and centers related to Oman’s coast guard.

n October 2024, Iran and Oman held a joint maritime rescue and relief exercise involving the naval forces of both countries in the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz.

Held within Oman’s territorial waters in the northern Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz, the exercise included a variety of military training programs and the implementation of the most important modern methods for coordinating joint maritime and aerial search and rescue operations, under the established training plan.

