Iran, Oman ink MoU in PTA, customs fields

The 21st edition of Iran-Oman Joint Cooperation meeting was held in Omani capital of Muscat.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak pointed to the signing of a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Iran and Oman and noted three specific agendas were put forward at the meeting including preferential trade agreement (PTA) and the removal of tariffs on goods between the two countries which was agreed upon, so that its executive activities will be carried out by the next week.

Supporting the investment opportunities between the two countries was also put on the agenda and preliminary steps have been taken in this regard, the minister added.

In addition, customs and administrative cooperation between the two countries were taken into serious consideration to facilitate trade activities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Atabak pointed to his meeting with the Omani ministers and stated, “Launching Bandar Abbas-Oman shipping line and increasing the direct flights between the two countries and issues related to the ports were reviewed by the two sides.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Iran’s Ambassador to Muscat Mousa Farhangh referred to the different memoranda of understanding (MoUs) which exist between the two countries and will be inked soon.

