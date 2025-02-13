  1. Economy
After US, Russia:

Iran world’s 3rd largest gas producer

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran is currently the third largest producer of natural gas in the world after Russia and the United States with producing 252 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per annum.

Currently, the gas-supply network coverage in Iran is more than 95 percent, while in the United States and Russia, which are the world's two largest gas producers, the gas supply network coverage is 53 and 70 percent, respectively.

The most interesting point is that Iran owns one of the longest and most complex gas supply networks in the world in a way that the length of Iran's gas pipelines is 15% longer than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

According to estimates by the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO), the average gas deficit in 2027 will reach 373 million cubic meters for the entire year.

