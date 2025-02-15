  1. Economy
Feb 15, 2025, 1:42 PM

Iran exports $644 million copper in 10-month period: IMIDRO

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran exported $644 million worth of copper overseas in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said.

According to the figures of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO), the company’s export of copper between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 registered a 32 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Based on the latest statistics in the world, the total proven copper reserves in the world stands at about 790 million tons, primarily in Chile followed by Australia, Peru, Mexico and US.

By owning 36.5 million tons of the copper reserve, Iran has accounted for 4.2 percent of the copper in the world.

According to the statistics, Iran stands at 7th rank in the world in terms of copper mine reserves, so that 98 percent of the copper reserves in the country is located in two provinces of Kerman and East Azarbaijan.

