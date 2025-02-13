Iran to harshly respond to any enemy’s attack with might

Speaking on the sidelines of a local ceremony held at Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University in Tehran on Thursday, the Air Force commander stated that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Khamenei has granted the Order of Conquer to the Army Force which shows the high power of Iran’s Army Air Force in the international arena.

Iran wants to tell all countries in the world, neighboring and friendly states and enemies that the country's doctrine is defensive in nature. In the meantime, he warned that Iran will respond to any enemy attack with utmost power.

He emphasized that over the past decades, Iran has successfully faced and overcome all threats, conspiracies, and sanctions imposed by the enemies, and will continue to do so.

Giant steps have been taken in the country’s Army Air Force, he said, adding, “We are making our utmost effort to confront the enemy's cognitive warfare and in this regard, we have had good success in familiarizing them with the enemy's cognitive warfare.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Vahedi pointed to the outstanding role of the Air Force since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and said this strategic force has been effective both during the Islamic Revolution and also during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

After the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the country’s Army Air Force moved strongly towards self-reliance and progress, he added.

