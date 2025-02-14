Iran manufactures over 90% of own defense equipment

Sayyari, who is the deputy commander of the Iranian Army for coordination, said on Thursday that Iranian Armed Forces were capable of meeting all defensive needs.

Iran no longer requests equipment from foreign countries, the commander said.

He enumerated the types of combat and defense weapons that are produced with reliance on local expertise in the four forces of the Army.

Iran’s Ground Force produces all types of weapons, he said. The country’s Air Defense Force manufactures different types of radars and defense systems. The Air Force produces multiple types of aircraft, and the Navy rocket launchers, destroyers, and submarines. Access to state-of-the-art technologies to build all kinds of drones and cyber systems is also available, he said.

That, the commander said, means Iran no longer allows foreign countries to exploit it when requiring weapons and weapons parts.

MNA/IRN