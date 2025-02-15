Iran, Kazakhstan stress boosting ties in trade-economic field

Speaking in a bilateral meeting of the economic activists between Iran and Kazakhstan in Tehran on Saturday, he stated, “Today, on behalf of the governments of Iran and Kazakhstan, I would like to give this promise to the economic activists that a new chapter of cooperation has opened for the revival of economic and trade relations between the two countries.”

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Kazakhstan have always made their utmost efforts to boost their relations in the economic, political, and cultural fields.”

The two countries have high potentials and capabilities to expand their level of cooperation in all fields especially in the areas of agriculture, industries, mines, tourism and trade.

It is hoped that the two countries will witness expansion and deepening of the bilateral and multilateral interactions in the fields of trade and economy, Nouri Ghezeljeh added.

MA/6379432