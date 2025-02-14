  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2025, 7:23 PM

Iran’s envoy holds talks with Kazakh FM

Iran’s envoy holds talks with Kazakh FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar met and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the expansion of bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Earlier on Feb. 11, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful and influential country in the region and the Islamic world.

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tokayev congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful and influential country in the West Asian region and the Islamic world and expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two countries.

MA/6378690

News ID 228326
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News