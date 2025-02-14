Iran’s envoy holds talks with Kazakh FM

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the expansion of bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Earlier on Feb. 11, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful and influential country in the region and the Islamic world.

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tokayev congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful and influential country in the West Asian region and the Islamic world and expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two countries.

