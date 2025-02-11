First group of migrants deported from US arrives in Venezuela

The flights, run by Venezuelan airline Conviasa, are part of a plan to repatriate thousands of migrants who fled Venezuela "because of economic sanctions and the campaigns of psychological warfare against our country," the government statement said.

Some of the people on the flight are allegedly involved in illegal activities with the Tren de Aragua gang, the statement said, and will be vigorously investigated for criminal ties.

Trump envoy Richard Grenell met with Maduro in Caracas on Jan. 31, where the two men discussed migration and sanctions, among other issues.

The Trump administration has said it is a priority to deport members of Tren de Aragua from the US and Trump himself said after Grenell's visit that Maduro agreed to receive all Venezuelan illegal migrants and provide for their transportation back home.

The Venezuelan government says it destroyed Tren de Aragua within its borders in 2023.

SD/