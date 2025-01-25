Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants: sources

US military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

A US official and a Mexican official confirmed the decision, which was first reported by NBC News.

Mexico's foreign ministry, in a statement late on Friday, said the country had a "very great relationship" with the U.S. and cooperated on issues such as immigration.

"When it comes to repatriations, we will always accept the arrival of Mexicans to our territory with open arms," the ministry said.

The Mexican official did not give a reason for the denial of permission to land, while the foreign ministry did not mention the incident.

MNA/