Iran exports $10 bn petrochemicals in 9 months: NPC chief

Iran’s petrochemical exports are expected to reach $13 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025), CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Hassan Abbaszadeh noted.

Exports by NPC’s subsidiary companies amounted to $10 billion in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, he emphasized.

Abbaszadeh said that Iranian petrochemical plants had also supplied some $10 billion worth of products to domestic customers in April-December, adding that a bulk of the domestic supply had been delivered to polymer producers, shoe and garment manufacturers, and detergent companies.

Exports of petrochemicals have accounted for a major part of Iran’s hard currency revenues since 2018 when the country came under oppressive US sanctions targeting its crude oil exports, he continued.

Abbaszadeh said that Iran eyes to increase its annual petrochemical production capacity to 131.5 million metric tons by 2028.

He said the country has already invested $12 billion to set up new plants and boost the industry's infrastructure, adding that another $12 billion will be earmarked for new petrochemical projects in the next four years.

The NPC chief also said that Iran has invested heavily in projects aimed at ending gas flaring in its oilfields as it is trying to supply more gas feedstock to its petrochemical plants.

MA/6345213