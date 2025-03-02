Iran to introduce new downstream petrochemical projects: NPC

These projects will take into account regional planning, existing infrastructure, and the availability of feedstock and water resources for investment, Hassan Abbaszadeh stated.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a ceremony honoring the outgoing and introducing the incoming director of downstream industries development at the company.

He congratulated attendees on the start of the holy month of Ramadan and emphasized the importance of downstream industries.

Abbaszadeh noted that export-oriented strategies and the construction of mega-scale petrochemical plants have been prioritized in the industry’s development plans. He pointed out that while Iran primarily produces raw and semi-finished products, target export countries often convert these into final products, generating added value outside Iran.

“We must utilize all available capacities to complete the value chain,” Abbaszadeh said. “By converting semi-finished products into final products, we can significantly increase added value both structurally and technically.”

The NPC CEO stressed that reducing the sale of raw materials is a key strategy for the petrochemical industry. He called for the downstream industries development management to work closely with other departments to advance complementary industries, complete the value chain, and produce final products.

Abbaszadeh added that incorporating feedback from downstream petrochemical industries in developmental planning, as well as meeting their production and supply needs, is crucial.

Regarding mega-scale plants operating under export strategies, he noted that some complexes lack the flexibility to adjust their product grades to meet the needs of downstream industries. He also highlighted the challenges associated with changing product grades.

Abbaszadeh emphasized the importance of cohesive collaboration between the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade and the NPC’s downstream industries management. He stated that such cooperation would help address challenges, meet needs, and ensure sustainable production in petrochemical units.

“Collaboration with Industry Ministry must be expanded across all dimensions to resolve downstream industry issues through cooperation and interaction,” he said. “Fortunately, the groundwork for this collaboration has been laid through recent meetings with ministry officials, and we are ready to enhance cooperation to grow and elevate the petrochemical industry.”

Abbaszadeh also addressed the competitive demand for certain chemical and polymer products, noting that while there is intense competition for some products, most face no issues. He expressed confidence that both short- and long-term measures could resolve existing challenges.

The NPC CEO reaffirmed the company’s role as a representative of the government, supporting all petrochemical industry stakeholders.

“We support petrochemical complexes and downstream industries, and there is no conflict between any sectors,” he said.

MNA/Shana.ir