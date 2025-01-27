Tondguyan Petchem's self-sufficiency in catalyst production

Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company is preparing to celebrate its self-sufficiency and independence from foreign catalyst purchases following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce two catalysts, cobalt acetate and manganese acetate.

Head of Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company Amin Malekzadeh highlighted the signing of the MoU for the production of the two catalysts.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by the Iranian president, between the CEO of Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company and the CEO of the Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Organization.

Malekzadeh stated that the new domestication project in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) production chain is valued at 486 billion tomans and 2.3 million euros. The production of these two catalysts is expected to save the country 2 million euros annually.

Malekzadeh noted that out of the seven catalysts used by Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company, the company has already achieved the technical knowledge or production capacity for six catalysts through partnerships with Iranian knowledge-based companies.

He added that the domestic production of the final catalyst will be completed within the next three to six months.

The platinum-based alumina catalyst is the last one slated for domestication, which will soon be achieved with the support of Iranian tech-based companies, Malekzadeh emphasized.

Regarding the details of the domestication of cobalt acetate and manganese acetate catalysts, Malekzadeh explained that these catalysts are used in the second phase of Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company to convert paraxylene into terephthalic acid powder. Previously, these catalysts were sourced from East Asian companies.

Malekzadeh also announced the domestication of a wide range of chemical materials used in Shahid Tondguyan Petrochemical Company.

The latest domestically produced product was Terminol 66 oil, which is used in the production process at a rate of 150 to 200 tons annually. The import cost of this chemical was approximately 10 to 12 euros per kilogram, and its domestication has resulted in significant foreign currency savings.

MNA/Shana.ir