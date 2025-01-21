Use of private sector capabilities sole way for Iran progress

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution made the remarks during his visit to the exhibition dubbed “Pioneers of Progress, a National Event of the Capabilities and Achievements of the Private Sector”, being held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya on Tuesday morning.

In the exhibition, the capabilities and achievements of the private sector in the fields of communications and information technology (IT), satellite manufacturing equipment, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aircraft repair equipment and mining and geological, oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, steel and aluminum industries, home appliances, marine industries, carpet industry, water and electricity industries, textile industries, medical and hospital equipment, and pharmaceutical production, agricultural and livestock products, etc. were showcased to the visitors.

Ayatollah Khamenei named this Iranian calendar year of 1403, which ends on March 20, 2025, the year of "Surge in Production through People's Participation."

