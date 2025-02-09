Iran Army takes delivery of cutting-edge surveillance systems

The unveiling ceremony on Saturday was attended by Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, commander of the Ground Force, along with other high-ranking officers from the Army and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The newly deployed systems offer a range of capabilities, including surveillance, monitoring, reconnaissance, aerial intelligence gathering, and electronic warfare.

They have been deployed by the Army to meet the operational needs of its ground forces.

“The deployment of the latest intelligence achievements and cutting-edge technology by the Ground Force of the Army aims to ensure the sustainable security of the country’s borders and to bring peace and reassurance,” Gen. Heidari said.

