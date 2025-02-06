Top commander stresses Iran’s powerful presence in high seas

“Just as foreigners enter Iran’s territorial waters, we will also operate in distant waters in accordance with international laws to ensure the security of Iran and maintain the complete safety of Iranian shipping routes,” Major General Baqeri said, speaking at a ceremony in which the Martyr Baqeri drone carrier joined the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy fleet.

He highlighted the country having a land with an exceptional location and long coastlines to open waters, and said a country with such coastlines will undoubtedly be able to transform into a major regional power and a significant global force by making proper use of this unique treasure.

Referring to the sea-oriented development policies approved and communicated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “Development and progress on the coasts, islands, across the country, and at sea requires protection against the greed and threats of foreigners and enemies of this nation, and the armed forces bear this heavy responsibility.”

He regarded the establishment of lasting peace and security, deterrence to prevent war, and decisive victory in case of imposed conflict as the duty of the armed forces, emphasizing that Naval power is one of the fundamental aspects of this strength, and building such capabilities like the drone-carrying ship Martyr Bahman Baqeri is one of the essential requirements and examples of this necessary power for the country.

He stated that this vessel is a mobile base capable of self-sufficiently operating across the world’s waters, adding, “This ship can establish security over a vast area around it, defend itself, and protect the interests of this nation, as well as safeguard shipping routes and commercial and oil fleets.”

Major General Baqeri further said, “Just as foreign ships approach our territorial waters by invoking international maritime law, we also have the right under international law to be present throughout the world’s waters, up to the edge of territorial waters of all coasts, and we will develop this capability.”

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces added, “At the very least, with such vessels, in addition to ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman, we will establish stable and reliable security for shipping lines in a large part of the northern and western halves of the Indian Ocean.”

He stated that this capability is in no way against any of the neighbors or countries in the region.

He referred to the recent naval fleet visit by the IRGC and Army Navies to the neighboring southern country, the United Arab Emirates, and said, “All the media and the world witnessed that this visit took place at the height of sanctions and threats, and how this neighboring country welcomed the fleet of the IRGC and the Army. This is a sign of Islamic brotherhood and neighborliness that we are pursuing.”

