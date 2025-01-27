Hamas thanks Egypt, Jordan for rejecting Trump proposal

In remarks on Saturday, Trump said Egypt and Jordan should take more Palestinian people from Gaza to “clean out” the strip.

In response, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country firmly opposes any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a similar reaction, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the temporary or long-term transfer of Palestinians “risks expanding the conflict in the region.”

We appreciate the principled stance of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Jordan, rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people or encouraging their transfer or uprooting from their land under any pretext or justification, Hamas said in a statement late on Sunday.

“We reaffirm the steadfastness of our Palestinian people in holding onto their land and their rejection of displacement and expulsion,” the statement read.

“We call upon the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to assert their firm rejection of all forms of displacement of our Palestinian people and to support their national rights.”

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanua asserted that the Palestinian people are steadfast in their land and any plan to displace them will fail.

“What the occupiers could not take from our people through war, they will not achieve through displacement plans,” he said.

He added that the occupiers are trying to deny their commitments in the ceasefire agreement, but “we will not allow such a thing.”

In an earlier reaction to Trump’s remarks, Hamas called on the US administration to stop making such proposals “that are in line with the Zionist plans and conflict with the rights and free will of our people.”

SD/IRN