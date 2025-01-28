Hamas urges Muslim nations to reject all Zionist schemes

The movement passed the remarks in a statement on Monday, marking the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s appointment as God’s last messenger.

According to Hamas, the occasion serves as “a call to reject all Zionist schemes targeting them (the Muslim Nation) and to support the steadfastness” of Palestinians in the holy occupied city of al-Quds -- which they seek as the capital of their future state.

The occasion also calls for admiration of “those stationed at al-Aqsa [Mosque] by all means,” the group added, referring to those defying the Israeli regime’s restrictions against Muslim prayers at the mosque, which serves as the third-holiest site among the world’s Muslims.

Hamas also asserted that “the fascist occupation will fail to erase the Arab and Islamic identity of al-Quds and al-Aqsa or to alter historical and factual realities” concerning the dual locations.

Tel Aviv’s doomed efforts at doing so, it noted, featured “schemes of temporal and spatial division, excavations, provocative incursions, and crimes against worshipers and those stationed there, including killing, displacement, detention, and banishment,” the movement reminded, PressTV reported.

Elsewhere in the statement, Hamas hailed the fighters of the movement and its fellow Gaza-based Resistance groups’ Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which was launched on October 7, 2023.

The operation saw the fighters venturing deep into the occupied Palestinian territories, taking the Israeli military by surprise, and ensnaring 240 Zionists.

The regime responded to the operation, which served as an instance of retaliation against Tel Aviv’s decades-long campaign of deadly occupation and aggression against Palestinians, by taking Gaza under a genocidal war.

