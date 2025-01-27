  1. World
Israeli troops start withdrawing from Netzarim

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Israeli regime has begun withdrawing from the Netzarim axis in the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli media, reported that the Zionist regime's military has started the withdrawal process from the Netzarim axis.

The Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip also announced that Al-Rashid Street would be opened for the passage of displaced Palestinians at 7:00 a.m. local time.

Videos and images posted online by Al Quds Today, a Palestinian television channel, show displaced people walking on al-Rashid Street in the dim morning light as they seek to cross the so-called Netzarim Corridor and return to the north.

