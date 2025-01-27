Displaced Palestinians returning home in devastated N. Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to the northern part of the war-wracked Gaza Strip after a deal was reached between Hamas and Israel over exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

It was announced that Hamas has agreed to release female Israeli captive Arbel Yehud and two others by Friday and provided information on the conditions of those set to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

The displaced Palestinians had been stranded behind Israeli military barriers despite the ceasefire.

MNA/