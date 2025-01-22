Iran's top security official meets with Azerbaijan's dep. PM

Ahmadian received Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for a meeting on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and recent developments in the South Caucasus region.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Mustafayev stressed in the meeting with the Iranian president that his country was seeking to draw a roadmap to expand economic and trade relations with Iran.

