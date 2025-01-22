  1. Politics
Jan 22, 2025, 4:00 PM

Iran's top security official meets with Azerbaijan's dep. PM

Iran's top security official meets with Azerbaijan's dep. PM

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran has met with the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations and recent developments in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian received Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for a meeting on Wednesday. 

The two sides discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and recent developments in the South Caucasus region. 

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Mustafayev stressed in the meeting with the Iranian president that his country was seeking to draw a roadmap to expand economic and trade relations with Iran.

SS/KI/ISN1403110302074

News ID 227294

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News