Iran, Azerbaijan emphasize strengthening economic cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations in the economic field.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baku Mojtaba Demirchilu consulted with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Tuesday regarding the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transportation, energy, and infrastructure projects, as well as accelerating the implementation of previous agreements made between the two countries.

Strengthening border cooperation, facilitating the activities of free zones, increasing trade in goods, and completing joint infrastructure projects, including transportation corridors, logistics centers, and border crossings were of the other issues discussed between the two officials.

