Ahmadian, Turkey intel chief discuss regional developments

The discussions focused on countering the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as well as shared security threats, developments in Syria, the ceasefire in Gaza, and the broader situation in Palestine.

On Saturday, reports emerged of Ibrahim Kalin’s meeting with Ahmadian, during which they reviewed bilateral and regional issues, including Syria.

Both officials emphasized the close and brotherly ties between Turkey and Iran, highlighting their shared perspectives on most issues.

SD/TSN