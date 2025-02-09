  1. Politics
Feb 9, 2025, 1:58 PM

Ahmadian, Turkey intel chief discuss regional developments

Ahmadian, Turkey intel chief discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Director of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization met in Tehran with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib and discussed regional issues.

The discussions focused on countering the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as well as shared security threats, developments in Syria, the ceasefire in Gaza, and the broader situation in Palestine.

On Saturday, reports emerged of Ibrahim Kalin’s meeting with Ahmadian, during which they reviewed bilateral and regional issues, including Syria.

Both officials emphasized the close and brotherly ties between Turkey and Iran, highlighting their shared perspectives on most issues.

SD/TSN

News ID 228092

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News