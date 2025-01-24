Iran protests negative moves by some parties in Azerbaijan

Mojtaba Damirchilou met and held talks with the Azeri ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on Friday.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and the potential for further development across various fields.

Emphasizing the positive developments in relations between their two countries, Damirchilou underscored the need for both sides to diligently implement existing agreements and protect their relationship.

Highlighting the efforts of senior officials from both countries to foster relations grounded in mutual interests, he characterized the negative actions taken by some groups or individuals in the Republic of Azerbaijan (including the recent immoral act against some Iranian students studying in the Republic of Azerbaijan) as harmful to the relations between the two nations.

While protesting the immoral actions against Iranian students in the Azerbaijan Republic, he called for holding accountable the organizers and perpetrators of such negative behaviors.

He also emphasized the high dignity and status of clergy and religious scholars in both countries, highlighting the necessity for vigilance and decisive action against any rude behavior and divisive actions.

Alizada, for his part, expressed regret for some unpleasant statements and actions, vowing to address the issue with his country's authorities.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the positive growth in their bilateral relations, particularly noting the exchange of high-level delegations and the recent meeting of the Joint Economic Commission after a three-year hiatus.

They also discussed ways to enhance coordination and expedite the implementation of programs outlined in their agenda for cooperation between the two countries.

MNA/IRN