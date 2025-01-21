Iran’s op. destroyed Zionist enemy’s grandeur: Spokesman

“The Zionist enemy expected us to raise the white flag in the war against Gaza, but was faced with the black flag and death in the battlefield of Gaza,” he emphasized.

He stressed that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was the result of the aggression against the sanctities and continuous siege against the Gaza Strip.

Quds Brigades joined the heroic battle of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation the very first beginning, he underlined.

Abu Hamza referred to this great achievement on the way to freedom and noted that the most important point of this battle was the legendary perseverance of the great Palestinian nation, which is a model of struggle and resistance.

The spokesman also emphasized adherence to the ceasefire agreement, saying that as long as the enemy adheres to the ceasefire, “we will also adhere to it."

“We call on all influential powers in the world to prioritize Palestine and the Palestinian issue.”

The Israeli regime waged a genocide campaign against the people of Gaza for more than 15 months, and despite all the crimes it committed, it failed to release its prisoners, so it was forced to accept the resistance groups' conditions for a ceasefire.

The ceasefire in Gaza Strip went into effect on Sunday, and in the first phase, three female Zionist prisoners were released in exchange for the release of 90 Palestinian female and child prisoners.

