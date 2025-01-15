  1. Politics
Jan 15, 2025, 6:53 AM

Pezeshkian:

Iran never plotted to assassinate Trump

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iran “never” plotted to assassinate Donald Trump during last year’s US election campaign and never will in the future, President Masoud Pezeshkian told an American media outlet.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt in Tehran. 

Asked about the alleged plot against Trump claimed by US authorities, Pezeshkian said, “This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone.” 

Asked whether Iran is willing to promise that there will be no attempt on Trump’s life, Pezeshkian said, “We have never attempted this to begin with, and we never will.” 

The interview is Pezeshkian’s first with foreign media since the US presidential election. It was conducted with a government interpreter present and translated in real time. 

