Jan 15, 2025, 11:01 AM

President Pezeshkian vows;

Iran to respond to any act against its nuclear sites

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has stressed that the country will surely respond to any act against its nuclear sites.

In an interview for NBC News, the Iranian president said that the country is not seeking war but would be ready to defend itself if its nuclear sites came under attack.

“You see, naturally enough, we will react to any action. We do not fear war, but we do not seek it,” he said, adding, “I solemnly hope that this will not transpire because it will be to the detriment of all the actors, not only and merely us.”

Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries were accusing Tehran of trying to build the bomb “to fabricate some sort of a pretext.”

But he added, “This is not true.”

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

