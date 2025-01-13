Iran Army receives 1k homegrown strategic drones

On Monday morning, by order of Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, 1,000 strategic drones joined the army's combat organization parallelly in several parts of the country.

These UAVs with different features including a range of over 2,000 km and high destruction power are used to carry out special missions, while increasing the range of reconnaissance and border monitoring, improving the combat power and destructive power of the army's drone fleet against distant targets.

The drones are jointly designed and produced by the scientists and innovators of the Iranian Army, the Ministry of Defense, and knowledge-based companies in the UAV factories of the Army and the Ministry of Defense.

