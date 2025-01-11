All US interests in region in Iran's crosshairs

"The enemy has launched a hybrid war against Iran, and we must always be ready to face the enemy," Commander of the Ground Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Saturday.

"The goal of the enemy's psychological and hybrid war is to dominate the opinions and guide the minds toward illegitimate interests; Therefore, managing and dealing with this approach of the enemy should be on the agenda," he underlined.

He further cited that all tanks, helicopters, and drones of the Iranian Army Ground Forces in the region are enjoying full combat readiness.

"All the interests of the Americans in the region are in our crosshairs and we have the operational capability."

