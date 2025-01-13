Iran in possession of weapons unknown to enemies

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks on Sunday as he was speaking about the ongoing military exercises conducted by the Armed Forces to display their prowess in the face of threats.

“We have weapons that we have not spoken about so far and the enemy has no information about them. Some of these weapons may be tested during the drills,” he told reporters.

He added that the Iranian Armed Forces have constantly held drills to improve their combat power in various fields and ensure the country's defense readiness.

Just as Iran monitors the enemies’ moves, they also monitor the developments in the region and the Islamic Republic’s military drills, Ashtiani noted, PressTV reported.

“We seek [to improve] peace, stability and tranquility in the region. Therefore, by conducting the exercises, we demonstrate our readiness,” he said.

He reiterated that all the developments in the region are under the surveillance and control of the Iranian Armed Forces.

“We will counter any excessive demands, deviations, and misconceptions that the enemies may have,” the senior commander said.

Ashtiani’s remarks came on the same day that the Iranian military launched new exercises in the country's western and northern air defense zones including Fordow and Khondab which host uranium enrichment and heavy water facilities.

The drills – dubbed Eqtedar in Farsi - began in completely real battlefield environments, with the air defense force of the Army playing a central role under the command of the country's integrated air defense network.

The exercises aim to evaluate the operational effectiveness and combat readiness of Iran's air defense systems against potential enemy assaults.

Earlier in January, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force also held a large-scale and specialized drill, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (Great Prophet) 19, in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, as part of attempts to raise its combat preparedness and confront potential security threats against the country.

