Iran stages air defense exercise in nuclear sites (+PHOTOS)

In continuation of the Iranian armed forces Eqtedar (Authority) 1403 war game, the air defense exercise of the country's army started a few hours ago.

In this exercise, missile units, radar units, electronic warfare units, air defense systems, and manned and unmanned aircraft will carry out offensive and defensive missions.

This exercise will be held in Fordow and Khondab nuclear centers and in completely real conditions, and for security reasons, only parts of it will be broadcast.

MP/IRIB channel