Iran unveils daunting laser-powered air defense system

The equipment, named Seraj (Light), was wheeled out on Sunday as the defense forces were drilling near the country’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The Army identified the system as only one of the layers providing the site with air defense services.

Observers have described the apparatus as “daunting,” pointing to Western states’ expressing surprise concerning the phenomenon.

The exercises, during which the Air Defense Forces conducted various reconnaissance, interception, confrontation, and destruction operations against mock enemy forces, featured the deployment of various other defense systems too.

The forces carried out airstrikes using missiles as a means of defending the strategic and sensitive areas under their jurisdiction.

The drills, being monitored and directed by the Islamic Republic’s Integrated Air Defense Network, fended off the mock enemy forces’ offensive operations in Fordow and the nearby Khondab District.

The drills, which had sought to assess the actual effectiveness of the country’s air defense strategies against potential hostile invasions, wound down on Sunday after achieving their predetermined objectives.

They ensured intelligence command and the capability to punctually detect invasive targets, using various sensitive active and passive radar, signal detection, optical, and surveillance systems at the Air Defense Forces’ disposal.

They further assessed the operational and technical defense forces’ operational prowess across realistic engagement circumstances and their commitment to passive defense principles.

The drills also took place with emphasis on the rapid deployment principle.

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with the directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats that are posed by the Iranian nation’s enemies.

MP/PressTV