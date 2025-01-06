South Korean police receives right to arrest president

"The Corruption Investigation Office passed execution of the arrest warrant for suspect [with the surname of] Yoon to the National Office of Investigation this night," CIO said, TASS reported.

On December 31, 2024, the South Korean court issued the arrest warrant for the president. The warrant expires on January 6. It was assumed earlier that CIO may apply for a new warrant or attempt to extend the existing one.

The National Office of Investigation is part of the Korean National Police Agency. On January 3, representatives of the integrated investigative team left the territory of the presidential residence after the 5.5-hour standoff with the presidential security.

MP/