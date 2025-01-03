Seoul law enforcers halt president arrest warrant execution

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported earlier in the day that law enforcers arrived at the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to detain him on charges of insurrection, but were locked in a standoff with a military unit inside the presidential premises.

The Corruption Investigation Office is looking into the circumstances of the announcement of martial law by the president who has been accused of insurrection following the move. A CIO team filed for a detention warrant on December 30, a day after Yoon Suk Yeol failed to report for questioning for a third straight time.

South Korean law allows prosecuting a sitting president in cases of treason or insurrection. The president’s defense lawyer insisted the agency has no authority to investigate an insurrection case.

