S Korea's President Yoon moved to army hospital for treatment

Yoon had gone to a Seoul hospital to get treatment and had planned to return to the detention centre where he has been held since his arrest last week, broadcaster SBS said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed official.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yoon attended a Constitutional Court hearing of his impeachment trial, where he denied ordering military commanders to drag lawmakers out of parliament during his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Near the start of the hearing, Yoon said he had worked in public service with “a firm commitment to free democracy”, when asked to speak by the acting chief justice, Moon Hyung-bae.

Dressed in a navy-colored suit with a burgundy tie, Yoon, a career prosecutor before his 2022 election as president, pledged to answer any questions the court might have.

