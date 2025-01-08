Speaker Johnson threatens ICC with sanctions

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that the House will this week approve sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, in response to the court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"This week, the House will vote to impose sanctions on ICC officials and put the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, back in his place,” Johnson stated, according to media reports.

“[Khan] does not have jurisdiction over Israel or the United States, and it is outrageous that they’re issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. The ICC is actually equating Israel and Hamas, as even as Hamas still holds Israelis and American hostages. It is just absurd,” added the House Speaker.

“The House will not tolerate rogue actors who circumvent international law to attack Israel and threaten America. We won’t do it,” Johnson made clear.

According to a report in the Washington Free Beacon, the vote on the sanctions will take place on Thursday.

MNA