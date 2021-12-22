  1. Iran
Dec 22, 2021, 11:00 PM

Iran has indigenized technology of producing drones: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said, “We have acquired and localized the technology of production and reproduction of UAVs and our combat drones can target any point if needed.”

Speaking on the sidelines of Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet) Military Drill on Wed., he stated, “We have acquired and localized the technology of production and reproduction of UAVs, and our combat UAVs can target anywhere if needed.”

“Also, our electronic warfare technologies have changed a lot as compared to the past, both in quantitative and qualitative dimensions,” he continued.

In the end, the Commander of IRGC Ground Forces said that IRGC Ground Forces is able to transfer their rapid reaction force to the operational area in the shortest time.

