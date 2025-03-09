Veep congrats NPC on winning 2025 Intl. Women’s Day Award

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the three exceptional winners of the 2025 International Women’s Day Recognition Awards.

Penny Briscoe CBE from ParalympicsGB (Leadership), Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi (Emerging Leadership), and National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran (IPC Member) were each recognized for their outstanding work ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

The Awards, which have been running since 2013, recognize women in the Paralympic Movement who inspire and emulate the Paralympic ideals and serve as positive role models. The winners were chosen by members of the IPC Governing Board following nominations by IPC member organizations.

