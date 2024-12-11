  1. Sports
Iran’s Para archer Hemmati nominated for 'Athlete of Year'

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The shortlist for the 2024 World Archery Awards has been released and Iranian archer Fatemeh Hemmati is among the nominees for "Athlete of the Year".

Nominees have been named for nine prizes, including the six category trophies (recurve men, recurve women, compound men, compound women, para men, and para women) that are open for public vote on the www.worldarcheryawards.com website until midnight CET on 10 January 2025.

The overall Athlete of the Year trophy, which has been won by Ella Gibson and Marcus D’Almeida since its reintroduction in 2022, is decided by a panel of journalists.

Among the frontrunners this year are armless Paralympic Champion Matt Stutzman, triple Olympic gold medalists Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin, and nine-time Hyundai Archery World Cup Champion Sara Lopez.

The winners will be announced across online and physical events in early 2025.

Hemmati won two silver medals at the Individual compound and Mixed team compound in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

