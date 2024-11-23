  1. Sports
Iran third at 2024 IWBF U23 Asia Oceania Championship

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iran defeated the Philippines 66-19 to come third at the 2024 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) U23 Asia Oceania Championship.

Iran started the competition on Monday, defeating the Philippines 80-28 but lost to Australia 71-48 later in the day.

Iran also lost to Japan 65-58 in their third match but emerged victorious over Saudi Arabia 76-24, Thailand 60-25, and India 71-20.

The championship has brought together seven nations – Iran, Australia, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Thailand—to compete for the coveted title and the spots in the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The 2024 IWBF U23 AOZ Championship is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 17 to 22.

