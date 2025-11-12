Iran beats Thailand in 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania c'ship

Team Melli, who had earlier defeated China 89-30 and South Korea and lost to Japan and Australia, will play China on Thursday.

The women’s team will meet India later in the day.

The competition started on November 7 at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand and will run until November 15.

Bringing together the top men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams from across the Asia Oceania region, the Championships will serve as a key qualification tournament for both the 2026 IWBF World Championships and the 2026 Asia Para Games.

MNA/TSN