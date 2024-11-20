  1. Sports
Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 PM

Iran beats Saudi Arabia at 2024 IWBF U23 Asia Oceania C'ship

Iran beats Saudi Arabia at 2024 IWBF U23 Asia Oceania C'ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iran defeated Saudi Arabia 76-24 at the 2024 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) U23 Asia Oceania Championship.

Iran started the competition on Monday, defeating the Philippines 80-28 but lost to Australia 71-48 later in the day.

Iran also lost to Japan 65-58 in their third match.

The Iranian team will play Thailand and India in the following days.

The championship has brought together seven nations – Iran, Australia, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Thailand—to compete for the coveted title and the spots in the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The 2024 IWBF U23 AOZ Championship is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 17 to 22.

AMK/TT

News ID 224674

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News