Nov 15, 2025, 2:58 PM

Iran to face Malaysia at IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 Opener

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Iran will play Malaysia in its opening match of the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 on Sunday.

Team Melli will play South Korea and Thailand in the following days.

Seven countries will compete in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia is in Group A with Australia and Japan, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The competition will start on Sunday, November 16, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.

