Iran lose to Japan at 2024 IWBF U23 Asia Oceania C'ship

Iran started the competition on Monday, defeating the Philippines 80-28 but lost to Australia 71-48 later in the day.

The Iranian team will also play Saudi Arabia later Tuesday.

The championship has brought together seven nations – Iran, Australia, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Thailand—to compete for the coveted title and the spots in the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The 2024 IWBF U23 AOZ Championship is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 17 to 22.

MA/TT