Iran's defense minister departs for Venezuela from Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister has travelled to Caracas, the capital of the Venezuela after wrapping up his visit to Syria.

Heading a delegation, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Azizi Nasirzadeh has travelled to Venezuela from Syria, where he met with high-ranking Syrian official, including President Bashar Assad. 

The minister has headed the Iranian delegation tat will attend the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation. 

More than 50 Iranian and Venezuelan economic activists will attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, including nine working committees on finance, banking, oil, energy, science and technology, industry, mining, and agriculture.

