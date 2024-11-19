Iran's defense minister departs for Venezuela from Syria

Heading a delegation, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Azizi Nasirzadeh has travelled to Venezuela from Syria, where he met with high-ranking Syrian official, including President Bashar Assad.

The minister has headed the Iranian delegation tat will attend the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

More than 50 Iranian and Venezuelan economic activists will attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, including nine working committees on finance, banking, oil, energy, science and technology, industry, mining, and agriculture.

